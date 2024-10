41 killed,133 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over past 24 hours

BEIRUT, 25th October, 2024 (WAM)-- Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli raids on various areas in Lebanon killed 41 people and wounded 133 over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll since the conflict began to 2,634, with 12,252 people wounded.The state-run National News Agency quoted Coordina...