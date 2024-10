UAE President launches Erth Zayed Philanthropies to advance legacy of Sheikh Zayed, mark a new era in nation’s philanthropic journey

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2024 (WAM) – With a vision to expand the UAE’s role in global humanitarian and development efforts, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a Federal Decree to establish Erth Zayed Philanthropies, also to be known as "Erth Zayed." Th...