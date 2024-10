UAE National Pavilion to participate in 7th Marrakech Air Show

ABU DHABI,27th October, 2024 (WAM) – The UAE National Pavilion is set to participate in the 7th edition of the Marrakech Air Show, Africa's premier event in the aviation sector. The event will take place at the military airbase in Marrakech, Morocco, from 30th October to 2nd November 2024, under t...