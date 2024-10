Topuria retains featherweight title at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Topuria vs Holloway brought another incredible night of action to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, culminating in Ilia Topuria successfully defending his featherweight title with a knockout win over No2-ranked Max Holloway.Topuria maintained his perfect record, improving to 16-0-0, and showcased his dominanc...