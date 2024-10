Second annual ADSCC Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Congress concludes

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center’s (ADSCC) second Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Congress 2024 concluded today in Abu Dhabi.The event brought together more than 2,300 experts, researchers and physicians with a shared goal, to uncover cutting-edge advancements and breakthroughs in bone marrow tran...