With over 1,000 volunteers, ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’ campaign collects 100 tonnes of supplies in Fujairah

A collection drive with the participation of more than 1000 volunteers held at Al Bustan Hall in Fujairah as part of the “UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign resulted in gathering 100 tonnes (5000 parcels) of relief materials comprising food supplies and shelter equipment for the people of Lebanon.This additi...