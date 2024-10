Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Mosa as Energy Council Secretary-General

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Secretary-General of the Energy Council in the emirate of Sharjah.The decree stipulates that Hatem Mohamed Al Mosa shall be appointed as Secretary-General of the Energy Cou...