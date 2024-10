ADAFSA organises various events, competitions at Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) will participate in the 2024 Sheikh Zayed Festival, running from 1st November 2024 to 28th February 2025 in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.Aligned with the "Year of Sustainability" and the “Plant the Emirates”, ADAFSA aims to promote sustainable ag...