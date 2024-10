SEHA concludes 10th International Nursing, Midwifery, and Allied Health Conference

SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has successfully hosted the 10th edition of the International Nursing, Midwifery, and Allied Health Conference (SINMAC) from 25-27 October at the Grand Hyatt Conference Centre, Abu Dhabi.Under the theme ‘Shaping the Fu...