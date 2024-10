Visit Jebel Jais unveils its 2024/2025 season

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th October, 2024 (WAM) – Visit Jebel Jais, the powerhouse behind the Emirate’s burgeoning leisure landscape, has officially launched its highly anticipated 2024/25 season, offering a host of new and exhilarating adventures.As part of its ongoing effort to position Jebel Jais as a t...