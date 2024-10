Team Amsterdam wins FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi 2024

ABU DHABI,28th October, 2024 (WAM) -- Team Amsterdam has won the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters Final this evening, against the backdrop of the iconic Abu Dhabi Corniche.Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) in collaboration with FIBA, the tournament featured 14 teams from 12 cou...