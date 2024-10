Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum explores strategic collaboration in sectors of mutual interest

SINGAPORE, 28th October, 2024 (WAM) – The 15th session of the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum (ADSJF) was held today in Singapore under the co-chairmanship of Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Dr Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Secon...