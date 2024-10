du's profits rise 49.7% to AED1.9 billion in 9 months

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du), announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 with a stellar topline growth of 9.1 percent and a robust EBITDA growth of 16.9 percent. Q3 EBITDA margin of 48.3 percent is the highest since inception. Q3 net profit of AED 7...