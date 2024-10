Emirates Stallions Group's total assets grow by 13 percent to AED3.455 billion

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2024 (WAM) – Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), the leading conglomerate operating across the Workforce Solutions, Construction and Real Estate sectors, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), today announced a leap in operational profit to AED151.7...