Nakheel partners with DEWA for AED270 million substations on Palm Jebel Ali

Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding's pioneering real estate arm, Dubai Holding Real Estate, has partnered with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on the development of two upcoming substations on Palm Jebel Ali, valued at AED270 million.DEWA will provide project management services for tendering...