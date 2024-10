DFF kicks off ‘FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Programme’ with 42 industry leaders from 15 countries

Dubai Future Academy, an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), launched the “FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Programme”.This 4-week initiative welcomed the participation of 42 visionary leaders from 15 countries, taking part in 33 interactive workshops, hands-on experiences, and panel discussions over four w...