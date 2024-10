Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government’s General Budget Cycle for 2025-2027

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved Law No. (23) of 2024 pertaining to the Government of Dubai's General Budget Cycle for the fiscal years 2025-2027, and the Dubai Government’s general budget for the fiscal year 2025.The thre...