Arab, international literary icons to lead thriller, suspense writing workshops at SIBF 2024

Whether you're captivated by the intricacies of crafting a crime thriller or eager to master the art of suspense and storytelling, the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), taking place from 6th to 17th November at Expo Centre Sharjah, is introducing exclusive pre-booked, specialised workshops i...