21.7 million passengers recorded in Jan-Sep 2024: Abu Dhabi Airports

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2024 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Airports today announced exceptional year-to-date (YTD) passenger traffic growth, welcoming 21.7 million passengers across its airports as of 30th September, 2024. This represents a remarkable 31.2 percent increase compared to the 16.5 million passenge...