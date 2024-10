Global growth stagnates at 2.7%: UNCTAD

UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected global economic growth to stagnate at 2.7 percent in 2024 and 2025, marking a sustained drop from the 3 percent annual average seen between 2011 and 2019 and well below the 4.4 percent average in the years before the 2008 financial crisis.The organisation’...