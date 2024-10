MoF amends Federal Decree-Law on Tax Procedures, Federal Decree-Law on Value Added Tax to support eInvoicing system

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has announced the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2024, amending key provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 28 of 2022 concerning tax procedures. In addition, Federal Decree-Law No. 16 of 2024 introduces amendments to several provisions of Federal Decree-Law No....