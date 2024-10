Qatari Emir issues decree inviting citizens to vote in referendum next Tuesday

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, today issued Decree No. 87 of 2024, inviting all citizens aged 18 and over to participate in a general referendum on the constitutional amendments to the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar on Tuesday, 5th November 2024, ...