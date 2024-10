Fifty knights to compete in first Boudheib Tent Pegging Championship

Fifty knights from the UAE and abroad will compete in the inaugural Boudheib Tent Pegging Championship for 2024 – 2025 at Boudheib Equestrian Academy – Abu Dhabi, on WednesdayThe UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation said registration procedures were extended until 1:00 PM tomorrow in preparation for t...