Adventure, Camping Exhibition 2024 kicks off Wednesday at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2024 (WAM) – The sixth edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition is set to launch tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Al Dhaid, and will run till November 3, 2024.Organised by Expo Al Dhaid with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the s...