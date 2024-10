Sharjah Sports Channel strengthens partnerships at Sportel Monaco

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2024 (WAM) – A delegation from Sharjah Sports Channel, part of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, participated in the Sportel Monaco 2024 exhibition held from October 28 to 30 in Monaco. The team, comprising Mohamed Majid Al-Suwaidi and Abdul Rahim Al-Hammadi, the head of co...