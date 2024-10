Multiply Group reports net profit for first nine months to AED920 million

ABU DHABI,29th October, 2024 (WAM) -- Multiply Group today reported its Q3-24 results with a net profit excluding fair value changes of AED 207 million, bringing net profit for the first nine months to AED 920 million. The year-to-date strong performance (+13% year-on-year) reflects the successful ...