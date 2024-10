Egypt's Al Ahly defeat Al Ain 3-0; one step away from FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ final

Al Ahly defeated Al Ain 3-0 in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup, propelling them one step closer to a dream FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ final against Real Madrid.The Cairo Giants will now face either Pachuca or the CONMEBOL Libertadores champions in the FIFA Intercontinental semi-final at Stadium 974 in Doha...