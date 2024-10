France's Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) race

The French Arabian Breeders' Challenge Classic – Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) is set to take place on Thursday at Toulouse Racecourse in France. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, the 2,200-metre race will see seven elite Arabian...