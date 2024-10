Under Hamdan bin Zayed's directives, UAE provides urgent relief aid to Philippines following recent typhoon

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the UAE, represented by the ERC, has provided urgent humanitarian aid to people affected in the Philippines by the typhoon that made landfall a c...