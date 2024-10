Tawdheef x Zaheb to boost Emiratisation efforts, support young Emiratis

Tawdheef x Zaheb, the most significant event in the UAE’s annual Emiratisation calendar, will be held from 19th to 21st November at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. Organised under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, it ...