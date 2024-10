e& reports consolidated revenue of AED 14.4 billion in Q3 2024

e& today, Wednesday, announced its Q3 2024 consolidated financial results, reporting consolidated revenue of AED 14.4 billion, growing 10 percent year-over-year (YoY) in constant currency.Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of year 2024 recorded AED 42.7 billion, growing 9 percent YoY, ...