PureHealth posts AED1.4 billion net profit in 9 months

PureHealth Holding today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ending 30th September 2024. PureHealth recorded a 56% year-on-year increase in revenue to AED19 billion, while EBITDA grew by 26% year-on-year to AED3.1 billion, achieving a 16.5% margin. Net profit increased by 13% y...