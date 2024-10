Kuwait oil price up to US$71.92 pb

KUWAIT, 31st October, 2024 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by 78 cents to US$71.92 per barrel on Wednesday, compared with US$71.14 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Brent crude went up by $1.43 to $72.55 pb, and West Texas ...