Latifa bint Mohammed unveils ‘Future of Education in the Creative Economy’ global report

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today unveiled the 2024 ‘Future of Education in the Creative Economy’ global report at the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit, being hosted for the first time in the MENA region...