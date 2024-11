Abu Dhabi Art to take place on November 20

The 16th Abu Dhabi Art will take place from 20th to 24th November at Manarat Al Saadiyat under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.Organised by Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (D...