Tubacex announces Mubadala as strategic partner in OCTG Business Through $200 mn agreement

ABU DHABI,1st November, 2024 (WAM) – Tubacex Group, a world leader in advanced industrial solutions for the energy and mobility sectors, today announced the closing of a strategic partnership with Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi Sovereign Investor, in its Oil Country Tubular G...