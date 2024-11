ADIPEC 2024 opens Monday in Abu Dhabi with dedicated new AI Zone

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2024 (WAM) – The global energy community will converge in the UAE on Monday, 4 November, as the world’s largest energy event, ADIPEC 2024, opens its doors at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. Hosted by ADNOC under the theme Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy, ADIPEC 2024 wi...