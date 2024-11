UAE Jiu-Jitsu Team wins 42 medals in Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, concluded its participation in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Heraklion, Greece, with a total of 42 medals, 11 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals.The final day of the tournament saw the UAE's boys and girls shine in the U18 and...