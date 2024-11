Türkiye’s October exports surge to record high of $23.6 billion

ANKARA, 2nd November, 2024 (WAM) – Türkiye’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat has announced that the country achieved a historic milestone in exports for October, marking the highest export figures in Türkiye’s history. In October, Türkiye’s exports surpassed $23.6 billion, reflecting a 3.6% increase com...