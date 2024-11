Professional Training Programme empowers over 200 publishers from 43 nations with strategic insights on AI, social media

SHARJAH, 2nd November, 2024 (WAM) – The “Professional Training Programme for Publishers” kicked off today (Saturday), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) as part of the professional events preceding the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair, and accompanying the 14th Sharjah Publishers Co...