Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark UAE Flag Day

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has raised the UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi, to mark UAE Flag Day.The ceremony, organised by the Presidential Court, took place in the presence of represe...