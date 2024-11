TRENDS, Anasy Media organise special screening, panel discussion for Emirati Film '100 Cans'

TRENDS Research and Advisory, in collaboration with Anasy Media, organised a special premiere screening of the Emirati documentary “100 Cans”, followed by a panel discussion titled “Artwork in Conflict Zones: Re-Imagining Lives and Livelihoods”.The event was attended by Col. Dr. Saif Suleiman Al Ghaithi ...