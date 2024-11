Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 14th Sharjah Publishers Conference; honours winners of ‘Rights Connection’

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), officially inaugurated the 14th Sharjah Publishers Conference at the Expo Centre Sharjah. This prestigious three-day event, organised by the SBA in collaboration with the International Publishers Association, precedes th...