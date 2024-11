FTA urges Resident Juridical Persons with licences issued in October, November to register for corporate tax before end of November 2024

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has urged Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in October and November, irrespective of the year of issuance, to promptly submit their Corporate Tax registration application no later than 30 November 2024.In a press statement issued today, the FTA advised Taxable...