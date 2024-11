Central Bank announces M1 increase to AED889.3 billion

The Central Bank announced that the money supply aggregate M1 increased by 0.6%, from AED884.1 billion at the end of June 2024 to AED889.3 billion at the end of July 2024. This was due to AED0.2 billion and AED5.0 billion rise in currency in circulation outside banks and monetary deposits, respecti...