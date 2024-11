President of Slovenia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) – Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Natalija Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation.The President of Slovenia and ...