ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) – Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, rallied the energy industry to lead the world to the next phase of sustainable socioeconomic growth.Delivering a keynote address at the opening cer...