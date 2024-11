Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children celebratesfive years of ground-breaking achievements

LONDON, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) – The pioneering Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (ZCR) is celebrating its fifth anniversary at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), with its ground-breaking achievements including the treatment of “incurable” leukaemia. Since its opening in ...