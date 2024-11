UAE plans to invest AED200 bn to meet sustainable energy demand over next six years: Suhail Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) – Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the UAE plans to invest up to AED200 billion to meet sustainable energy demand over the next six years, aiming to "decarbonise our economy and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."In his rema...