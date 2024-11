Abu Dhabi University launches Graphene Centre to advance innovation capabilities

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2024 (WAM) – On the sidelines of ADIPEC 2024, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) in partnership with Inovartic Investment and Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC) announced the launch of its first Graphene Centre, a dedicated facility to enhancing research and innovatio...